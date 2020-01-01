Rayon Sports reviewing request to grace Yanga SC’s Wananchi Day

The occasion is always held before a new season where fans interact with the club officials and players before a friendly match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have requested Rwandan giants Rayon Sports to grace their final Wananchi Day event ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Wananchi Day is a regular pre-season activity carried out by the former league champions to engage fans and unveil new players and is mostly concluded by inviting a regional club for a friendly.

Yanga have set the ultimate event to take place on August 29 and Rayon Sports have confirmed receipt of the request from their Tanzanian counterparts. Last time, Timu Ya Wananchi played against the Kenyan ( ) side in Dar es Salaam.

The Jangwani club is set to unveil the week-long event on August 22.

Jean-Paul Nkurunziza Rayon Sports’ spokesperson, confirmed Simba SC had requested them to feature in their own similar event. Simba have, however, confirmed they will entertain Burundian side Vital’ O.

“They both [Simba and Yanga] want friendly matches, and Yanga have even officially written to us about it. The request is still under review, we are yet to respond,” Nkurunziza told The New Times.

Rayon Sports have been out of action since March 14 when Ferwafa suspended the Rwandan Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic and it is not clear whether they are ready to entertain the Tanzanian giants.

APR were consequently declared champions of the absconded league which means Rayon Sports will miss continental football in the 2020/21 season.

The nine-time Rwandan champions last defeated Yanga 1-0 in a 2018 Caf Confederation Cup tie and went ahead to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

That remains their best outing in the continent’s second-tier club competition and in fact, none of the Rwandan sides have gone that far.

Yanga have been strengthening ahead of the upcoming season by signing Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union, Yassin Mustapha from Polisi , Zawadi Mauya from Kagera Sugar, and Abdallah Shaibu from II already.

Waziri Junior from Mbao FC, Kibwana Shomari from Mtibwa Sugar and Farid Mussa from CD Tenerife in , Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe both of AS Vita are the other new players who have been brought on board.

After failing to win a silverware in the last season, Yanga released 14 players to create room for the new ones. The technical bench was also reshuffled which saw assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa and goalkeeping coach Peter Manyika leave.

They are also in the market looking for Luc Eymael’s successor as head coach.