Revealed: How much Rasmus Hojlund will cost Man Utd as Red Devils see £31m bid rejected

Manchester United have reportedly been informed by Atalanta that any transfer deal for Rasmus Hojlund this summer will cost £39 million ($50m).

Red Devils in the market for a new No.9

Danish starlet in their sights

Opening offer snubbed by Serie A outfit

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are said to have seen an opening offer of £31m ($39m) for the highly-rated Danish striker knocked back. They are, however, not far away from meeting the Serie A side's demands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Corriere dello Sport, a further £8m ($10m) will be enough to get a deal over the line. It remains to be seen whether United will retain their interest in the 20-year-old – who is also being linked with Juventus – or whether attention will be shifted towards alternative targets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Red Devils are eager to land another No.9 this summer and have made Hojlund a top target after being priced out of the market for more proven performers such as Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund joined Atalanta for £15m ($19m) from Sturm Graz in the summer of 2022 and hit 10 goals during his debut campaign in Italy. Alongside the Denmark international, United are also looking to put deals in place for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.