Rashford reserves Man Utd tickets for NHS 'superstars'

The Red Devils forward has shown his appreciation to a health worker missing his football fix

forward Marcus Rashford has reserved two match tickets for an NHS worker as a thank-you for his efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Josh Howes tweeted the international with a message to enquire over his recovery from a back injury. The post showed Howes and his wife working at a hospital wearing personal protective equipment.

"I miss football!!!! @MarcusRashford how's the recovery going???" the tweet read. "Wishing you well man. Literally can't wait to see you rip it up again!

More teams

"Me and the wife can get some tickets for O.T [Old Trafford] and we can stop having to wear this nonsense for 13 hours a day! #NHSCovidHeroes #NHSworkers."

Rashford was only too happy to make this wish come true.

I’ve got 2 tickets reserved for you mate. Looking forward to celebrating the real superstars around here — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 15, 2020

"I've got two tickets reserved for you mate," he replied. "Looking forward to celebrating the real superstars around here. I'll be in touch when we are back up and running. Thank you for everything you're doing man."

Howes thanked Rashford before joking he should get in touch with Gary Neville to ask for a place to stay at the former United favourite's hotel.

Rashford's charitable efforts have been notable during the shutdown, with his online promotion helping to drive donations that allowed anti-hunger and food waste charity FareShare to reach almost one million children across the United Kingdom last week.

Rashford said he was inspired by his own childhood experiences to help out,after schools across Britain were closed because of the pandemic.

Article continues below

He told the BBC: “In the past I have done a lot of work in regards to children and when I heard about the schools shutting down, I knew that meant free meals for some kids that they are not getting at school.

“I remember when I was at school I was on free meals and my mum wouldn’t get home until around six o’clock so my next meal would have been about eight. I was fortunate, and there are kids in much more difficult situations that don’t get their meals at homes.

“It is very important, it is at the top of my to-do list. In our generation there have been a lot of positive and negative influences. I am just trying to impact the next generation in a positive way."