‘Rashford is trying to be like Ronaldo’ – Man Utd star told by Berbatov to work on his finishing

The former Red Devils striker is encouraged by the potential of those taking on prominent roles in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking unit

Marcus Rashford is “trying to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo” in some parts of his game, says Dimitar Berbatov, but the forward has been told he needs to work on his finishing.

At 21 years of age, Old Trafford academy graduate Rashford is aiming to prove that he can become one of the finest talents on the planet.

He is already looking to superstars of the present for inspiration, with former United star Ronaldo having raised the bar for future generations to follow.

Rashford has taken to striking set-pieces like the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but is considered to have other areas of his game that require work in order to fulfil his true potential.

Ex-United frontman Berbatov told the South China Morning Post: “He’s different. He runs towards people, tries to beat people. He has the confidence. He is quick which I never was.

“He is working on his shooting technique, I can see this. He’s trying to imitate Ronaldo with his free-kicks.

“The only thing he needs to work on is the finishing – the small details with his finishing. He’s still so young but he has experience.”

Rashford is not the only promising forward at Old Trafford hoping to cement a standing among the global elite.

Anthony Martial is another who has shown flashes of what he is capable of in the past and is now seeking to add consistency to his game after being moved to a favoured central striking role.

Berbatov briefly worked alongside the international during a spell at and is hoping to see the talented 23-year-old get the regular game time he needs in order to produce his best.

The Bulgarian added: “Football wise, you need to consistently be playing regularly.

“You can play one or two games fantastically but football these days sees the coaches rotating players.

“You can have three games in a row which go perfectly. Your confidence is sky high, you can score five goals. You want to play but the coach says he wants to save you. And you feel like ‘for f**** sake, coach, I really want to play’.

“You drop down a bit mentally, you don’t play and it stops your flow. And in the next game you’re not the same as in the three games before. You lose your form.

“With some players including me, it affects you and people ask, ‘Why is he not producing like he did.”

Berbatov is convinced that Martial can thrive as a striker given licence to drift wide onto the flanks, adding: “I agree with that.

“He can be the same as Thierry Henry, playing left and right on the wings. Then he moved to the central role. I see something like this with Martial.”

Rashford and Martial will be hoping to provide the attacking inspiration for United on Monday when they return to action with a trip to .