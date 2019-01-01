'Rashford is cute' – Leicester boss Rodgers unhappy with 'soft' Man Utd penalty

The England international scored from the spot to seal a narrow victory for the home side

Brendan Rodgers says a ‘soft’ penalty decision resulted in picking up all three points in their victory over Leicester.

The Foxes boss was unhappy with Marcus Rashford’s decision to go down inside the box under a challenge from centre-back Caglar Soyuncu.

The international was fouled by Soyuncu in the eighth minute of the game, with the 21-year-old brushing himself off to slot home the penalty in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

United had already missed two penalties in their first four league matches, but Rashford made no mistake this time around to score the only goal of the game.

But Leicester manager Rodgers believes the decision to award the penalty was harsh on Turkish defender Soyuncu, who appeared to bundle over the Man Utd forward.

“Marcus is cute, he is bright and he is waiting for the contact,” Rodgers told reporters after the loss. “There’s a little bit of contact and he got the penalty.

“That happens,” he continued. “It sometimes happens when you come to the big arenas. It was a soft penalty - harsh, but I think it was."

Soyuncu has impressed at the back so far this season for Leicester, with Rodgers explaining that the 23-year-old will learn from the mistake.

The international has replaced Harry Maguire at the heart of the Leicester defence, and has formed a positive relationship with Johnny Evans at the back, with the club conceding just four goals in their first five league games.

“I think for young Caglar, he will learn to have that wee bit of patience when you have really clever players,” said Rodgers. “We have young players who make mistakes. He has been fantastic stepping in with Harry (Maguire) going and I thought he was really dominant today and played well.

“But this is the nature of it. There are a lot of young players in this squad who make mistakes, so we will help them get over that and we will make sure their confidence is high for the next game.”

The result saw United leapfrog their opponents into the top four, with the Foxes losing their unbeaten record at the hands of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.