Rashford explains how Ten Hag has made Man Utd trophy contenders after six-year silverware drought

Marcus Rashford has explained how Erik ten Hag turned Manchester United’s fortunes around and got them back in the hunt for major trophies.

Red Devils into Carabao Cup final

Still in the FA Cup and Europa League

Dutch coach delivering on expectations

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have been without silverware since 2017, when Jose Mourinho was at the helm, but are through to the Carabao Cup final in 2023 and remain in contention for FA Cup and Europa League honours. Ten Hag also has United sat among the Premier League’s top four, with greater consistency being added to their game under the Dutch tactician following several years of false dawns and questionable transfer business.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Sky Sports as to how Ten Hag has got United back on track, in-form frontman Rashford said: “I think it starts with the belief. I think it is clear that we have the ability in the squad to go and win trophies and win the biggest games. We've shown, even at our worst, that we can beat the biggest teams and it's not luck. It's not, 'Oh, they had a lucky day'. Other than last season where we wasn't quite consistent with it, we have had good games against the best teams in the country and some of them teams, especially City over the last few years, Liverpool, Arsenal this season, they are probably the best teams in Europe and are definitely in that conversation.

“It all starts with just the belief and winning games against the likes of those teams gives you that belief that you can go on and win trophies. You're always having to compete with other teams, but we have almost had to take a step back from it and just work on ourselves and that is the manager's mindset.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag’s reign did not get off to the best of starts, losing his first two Premier League games while also suffering a humbling 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City in October, but Rashford says the odd setback has helped to make United stronger.

“That is the only way I have ever known how to improve your skill set; you can't compare yourselves to other people, you have to just work on yourself day in, day out. We have been doing that. We have had some bad defeats along the way that usually take us about three or four games to completely bounce back from, confidence-wise and results-wise," he added. "I think, at times, we have shown after bad results that we can not only come back and win the next game but go on a consecutive run of winning games and if you're capable of that you can always be in and around the opportunity of winning trophies.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Rashford, who has 18 goals to his name this season, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when United play host to Crystal Palace.