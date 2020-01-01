Rashford 'gutted' with back injury that could rule Man Utd star out of Liverpool clash

The England international was forced to leave the field against Wolves and will now be assessed ahead of a weekend trip to Anfield

Marcus Rashford says he was “gutted” to limp out of Manchester United’s FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves with a back injury that now puts his participation against on Sunday in serious doubt.

The international was a second-half substitute at Old Trafford on Wednesday but lasted just 17 minutes before he was forced off the field again.

Juan Mata converted Anthony Martial’s pass in the 67th minute to secure United's place in the next round with a 1-0 win.

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after the game that Rashford had a back problem and had also picked up another knock.

He will now be assessed by the Red Devils medical team ahead of their blockbuster clash against the runaway leaders at Anfield.

In a Twitter post after the game, Rashford expressed his regret at having to come off early.

“Never want to feel like I’ve let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off,” he said.

“Top work from the lads to get into the next round.”

Rashford was introduced for Daniel James after 64 minutes with the replay deadlocked at 0-0.

A little over 15 minutes later the striker, who was already moving gingerly, was floored by a heavy challenge by full-back Matt Doherty.

Despite signalling to come off, Rashford remained on the field for a further 90 seconds as team-mate Jesse Lingard was not yet ready to come on.

Solskjaer later admitted that his substitution had “backfired” after bringing the striker on to try and win the game.

Losing Rashford to injury would be a huge blow to United. The academy graduate tops their scoring charts this season with 19 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, also contributing a further five assists.

The Red Devils now face a fourth round trip to or Tranmere, whose third-round replay at Prenton Park on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and was rearranged for next week.