Rashford gives his verdict on Maguire, Wan-Bissaka & Daniel James & reveals what motivates him

The England striker welcomes the Red Devils' summer buys and his new role as a player to look up to as youngsters make the move to the first XI

forward Marcus Rashford has delivered his verdict on the club’s new additions, as well as the young players expected to make an impact in the first XI this season, and said he feels he is someone the youngsters can look to emulate.

Although the international is just 21, he has made 111 appearances for the Old Trafford club, plus 32 for his country since breaking into the first team in 2016.

Rashford has played with Harry Maguire at international level, the defender having joined for £80 million from Leicester City , but had no experience of Daniel James, or Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and the pair of 21-year-olds have impressed him.

“Over five, 10 yards, Daniel James is the quickest I’ve seen,” the Manchester-born man told The Times .

“It’s a massive strength, you can put everything in front of him.”

“Harry [Maguire] brings calmness. Playing with him for England, you feel assured at the back, and for a team that’s massive.”

“Naturally [Wan-Bissaka] is an attacker, and they’re always the hardest to get past because they understand what forwards are thinking. That’s what makes him a top defender. His physical abilities are very good. He’s young and with the attributes he has, you can only see him going up and up, and there’s not a better place for him to develop.”

Rashford was developed at the United academy and believes that Solksjaer’s commitment to youth will bear fruit.

Several players are looking to follow the path trod by Rashford this year, with Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Tahith Chong among those to impress in pre-season.

He also says that he hopes to be an inspiration to the players who make the step up this year, as former United greats were for him.

“That’s one of the things he (Solskjaer) holds on to very closely”, the striker added. “He always wants to give them opportunity.

“I want to make a difference. I’ve experienced Champions Leagues, Europa Leagues, World Cups, so I’m in a great position to offer advice.

“I looked up to the likes of [Ryan] Giggs, [Paul] Scholes, [Nicky] Butt coming through the academy and understand these players now look up to me, wearing the No. 10 shirt, scoring important goals. That motivates me.”