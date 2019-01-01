Rashford calls on Man Utd to replicate derby standards after extending purple patch against City

The England international was among the goals again at the Etrihad Stadium, with Scott McTominay saying the Red Devils were “frightening” at times

Marcus Rashford is looking for to replicate the standards they set in the first half-an-hour of Saturday's 2-1 derby win over , with the challenge now to produce for an entire game.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency again this season, with a standing outside of the ’s top four a direct consequence of that.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have, however, moved to within five points of the places on the back of a productive week which has delivered morale-boosting victories over Tottenham and City.

Rashford hopes those results act as a platform after seeing United burst out of the blocks against their local rivals, telling Sky Sports: “We could have had more goals and really seen the game out. It’s a tough win and sometimes they do more for you as a team. We’ll enjoy this victory and I think it will help us going forward.

“The challenge for us now is, when you’re in this type of game, the first 30 minutes were terrific and if we can do that for 80-90 minutes of a game, we can be a lot more ruthless. We take the positives and work on the negatives.”

Rashford – who has already matched his personal-best return for an entire season - saw his purple patch in front of goal extended against City, with 13 goals recorded across his last 14 appearances for United and .

He added on the confidence in his game: “For a forward, consistency plays a huge part. I’ve been playing every game in the league and getting regular opportunities and regular chances in front of goal.

“When you are feeling good in front of goal and you are still getting opportunities, if you miss a couple it doesn’t matter because you feel confident that when the next one comes you’ll put it away.

“I was unlucky with one that hit the bar and one where I tried to go first time. These are little things that if we can nail down, we can come in at three or 4-0 and the game’s gone then. They are the things we can improve on.”

There were not too many negatives for Solskjaer to take away from an impressive derby showing aided by VAR, with City only grabbing a lifeline through Nicolas Otamendi late on.

Scott McTominay is another looking for United to prove that they can scale those heights on a regular basis, with the international saying: “It’s always going to be difficult, they are a top team with a lot of world-class players.

“You have to deal with them, but I thought in the first 30 minutes we were frightening with the three boys up front and that gives you a platform to go and attack the game.

Article continues below

“I feel like we withstood some tremendous pressure in the second half, which will stand us in good stead for the future games we’ve got.

“We knew we had a plan. We knew how we wanted to play and those first 30 minutes epitomised everything we spoke about in the meetings before the game. It’s nice to have one pay off.

“We have had so many points this year where we’ve not quite got there or been unfortunate, but that shows you have to keep working hard.”