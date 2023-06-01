Raphael Varane says Man Utd must 'cut the connection' between Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne in FA Cup final

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has some advice for his team ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final clash against Manchester City.

United to face City at Wembley

Varane to come up against Haaland

Defender also wary of De Bruyne threat

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United head into the FA Cup final against City on Saturday as underdogs and will come up against 52-goal Erling Haaland. The striker netted a hat-trick against the Red Devils in the 6-3 Premier League win at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season and will provide a major threat. Varane is all too aware of the danger Haaland will offer but has also warned his team they must cut off the supply line from De Bruyne.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That kind of pass is complicated to defend, so we try to cut that connection. We try to stop them earlier and not at the end because sometimes it’s too late," he told reporters. "We know we have to be strong. That was part of the plan [in the 2-1 for United] because they have a lot of connections and can change systems and have a different approach to games. It’s one of the things we have to work on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have beaten City this season, recording a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in January, and know another victory will prevent their local rivals from completing the treble this season. Another Wembley win would also hand Erik ten Hag's side their second trophy of the season.

WHAT NEXT? Varane is expected to start against Manchester City and will then enjoy a rest over the summer. The defender will not join up with the France squad as he announced his retirement from international football after World Cup 2022.