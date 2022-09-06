Raphael Onyedika: Nigeria midfielder reveals drawing inspiration from Pogba & why he chose Club Brugge

The youngster is not surprised by the comparisons with the French superstar as he looks forward to winning everything with

Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika has revealed how he draws inspiration from his Juventus counterpart Paul Pogba as he looks forward to achieving success with his new side Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old joined the Belgian champions last month in a deal worth €10 million, penning a five-year contract from Danish side FC Midtjylland, to become Club Brugge’s second most expensive signing this summer.

Plenty of similarities have been drawn between the Super Eagles youngster and the former Manchester United midfielder and Onyedika is not surprised given Pogba is his role model.

“I like to win duels and I am also good with the ball at my feet,” he told Belgium’s Voetbal Nieuws.

“Personally, I look up to Paul Pogba. A lot of people say we look alike, but I just want to be the best version of myself.”

Before signing for the Belgian side, Onyedika had attracted interest from a number of teams, including Serie A champions AC Milan and the player, who can play in a number of midfield roles, says it was an easy choice.

“I chose Club Brugge because they are the best team in Belgium and because they want to win everything. I also want to win everything, so that’s a good combination. I have also heard that Club Brugge has the best supporters in Belgium,” he added.

Onyedika was awarded the Best Young Player Award in Denmark last season after impressing for Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga as well as the Europa League.

The Super Eagles hopeful used to play street football before joining FC Ebedei's academy at the age of 15. After three years in Ebedei, he signed for Midtjylland’s academy, an affiliate club to FC Ebedei, shortly after his 18th birthday.

In his first full season in Denmark, he featured in the U19 League and in the Uefa Youth League, his physique, speed and playing style leaving scouts and coaches impressed.

Onyedika made his Club Brugge debut last Friday, playing 61 minutes as the Belgian champions thrashed local rivals Cercle Brugge 4-0.

The Nigerian will also get an opportunity to play in the Uefa Champions League as his club begin their campaign at home to Bayer Leverkusen, having been drawn in Group B that also has FC Porto and Atletico Madrid.