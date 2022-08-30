Rangnick says Man Utd's problems were 'clear' to him after just two weeks & gives blunt response to Ronaldo question

Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United's deep-rooted problems were "clear" to him within the first two weeks of his spell as interim manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rangnick was replaced by Erik Ten Hag before the 2022-23 season after failing to guide the Red Devils to a Champions League berth. The German, who is now in charge of the Austria national team, has now suggested that he wasn't given the tools to "fix" the issues he inherited from previous United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "After just two weeks it was clear to me where the problems were and what would have to be done to fix them - but the question is whether you have the option of changing these things," Rangnick told Der Standard.

The 64-year-old was also asked if he'd select Cristiano Ronaldo for Austria if he was eligible to represent the country.

"He's not Austrian," Rangnick replied sharply.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ralf Rangnick was named United's interim boss and was due to move into a consultancy role at Old Trafford at the end of the 2021-22 season. However, he took up the Austria job instead after receiving plenty of criticism for the Red Devils' poor form and it was reported that his strained relationship with Ronaldo contributed to his departure.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Manchester United will return to action on Thursday in the Premier League against Leicester City.