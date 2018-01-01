Rangers vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

While the Gers can move level with their rivals at the summit of the standings, defeat would leave them going into the break with a six-point deficit

Rangers host Celtic on Saturday aiming to close the three-point gap that has opened up between the Glasgow rivals.

Steven Gerrard’s men slipped to a 1-1 draw against Hibs on Boxing Day, allowing the Parkhead outfit to open up daylight between the teams thanks to a dramatic 4-3 victory away against Aberdeen.

The Hoops can take full command of the league for the first time this season if they win at Ibrox, but the Gers could theoretically end 2018 on top of the standings, even if a four-goal victory seems far fetched.

Game Rangers vs Celtic Date Saturday, December 29 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched via B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream N/A B/R Live

In the UK, the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and available online via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Rangers squad Goalkeepers McGregor, Foderingham, Robbie McCrorie Defenders Tavernier, Goldson, Flanagan, Ross McCrorie, Katic, Bradley, Worrall, McAuley Midfielders Jack, Ejaria, Halliday, Coulibaly, Kelly, Grezda Forwards Candeias, Morelos, Lafferty, Middleton

Steven Gerrard is set to be boosted by the return of on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, although the prospect of him being fit enough to start seems slim.

There are issues in defence, where Gareth McAuley and Connor Goldson are both doubts, while left-back Borna Barisic is sidelined.

Meanwhile, Scott Arfield is absent in midfield along with long-term victims Jamie Murphy and Graham Dorrans.

Possible Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Halliday; Coulibaly, Jack, McCrorie; Candeias, Morelos, Grezda

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, Bain, Hazard, Mullen Defenders Izaguirre, Benkovic, J. Hendry, Simunovic, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Compper, Ajer, Church, Duffy, Deas, McInroy, Ralston, Walsh, Tierney, Bell Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Morgan, Allan, Ntcham, Robertson, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, Kennedy, McLaughlin, McKay, Marku Forwards Hayes, Christie, Edouard, Miller, R. Hendry, Hill, McGrath, Diver, Johnston, Savoury, Aitchison, Okoflex

Kieran Tierney has missed the last couple of matches for the Hoops and is a doubt along with Emilio Izaguirre prior to this clash.

Tom Rogic cannot play in this match because he has been called up to the Australia squad for the Asian Cup in January – a decision that has angered the player.

Nir Bitton, Eboue Koussi, Daniel Arzani and Leigh Griffiths make up a familiar group of absentees otherwise for Brendan Rodgers.

After playing a key role off the bench against Aberdeen, Odsonne Edouard is likely to start in attack.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Benkovic, Boyata, Tierney; Brown, Christie; Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair; Edouard

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are favourites to come out on top at Ibrox, with bet365 offering odds of 19/20 on a Bhoys victory. Rangers are considered an 11/4 bet to win, while a draw is 13/5.

Match Preview

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is acutely aware of how much hinges on Saturday’s derby clash with Celtic, in which victory would draw them level with their rivals but defeat leave them trailing by six points.

He believes that the Gers have made a strong start to the season but wants one more big effort before the winter break begins.

“I feel we're a couple of results away from having the perfect six months, if you like,” said Gerrard.

“We have to bring our ‘A’ game. We're playing against a good team with good players. They will be well drilled, I know that for sure.

“We know that we have to bring our best to get the result we want. I'm confident the players can do that.”

Only Aberdeen have won at Ibrox in any competition this term and the former Liverpool man wants to see his side at their best in the high-profile encounter.

“I think we've shown at Ibrox this season against high-level opposition that when we play with freedom, back ourselves and go out with confidence then we've played some really nice stuff,” he added.

“It's the last fixture, there's 90 minutes to go empty it for and give everything you've got.

“We've certainly got respect for the opposition but what a fantastic opportunity for the players to go try to get the result we need.”

Brendan Rodgers’ side will take some stopping, though. The Northern Irishman has won on his four previous visits to Ibrox, with his side scoring 12 goals and conceding only four.

After losses to Red Bull Salzburg and Hibs, there are signs that they are getting up a head of steam again, with comfortable successes over Motherwell and Dundee followed by a dramatic win over Aberdeen on Boxing Day, in which the Hoops showed character to score twice late on to negate a controversial penalty decision.