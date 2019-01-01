'Rangers need to cash in' - Morelos slammed by ex-Gers star after fifth red card

The Colombian was sent off for an elbow on Scott Brown, leaving Steven Gerrard stunned on the sidelines.

Alfredo Morelos was shown a red card for the fifth time this season during the first half of ' clash with on Sunday, provoking the ire of former Gers striker Billy Dodds.

The striker was sent off for elbowing Scott Brown in an off-the-ball incident in the 31st minute at Celtic Park.

Rangers were trailing 1-0 at the time after Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring with a fine run and finish just four minutes earlier.

It is the fifth time Morelos has been sent off for Rangers in 2018-19.

The forward has received three other red cards in the Scottish Premiership, all against , while he was also dismissed in a meeting with Ufa last August.

Celtic went on to win 2-1 in the Old Firm clash, and Dodds was not amused with Morelos' antics.

"I think Rangers have got to cash in on Morelos now. The boy obviously doesn’t listen," the former forward fired to Sportsound.

"If you’re in the Celtic dressing room, you’re saying 'noise him up, get in his face and see if he reacts'. You’re not telling me that Steven Gerrard has not said to him 'do not react under any circumstances'.

"So what do you do? Do you just keep accepting it, or do you take your money and run?"

Fellow Rangers old boy Neil McCann suggested that Brown played for the red, knowing all too well of his opponent's short fuse.

"I don't think anyone needs to protect Scott Brown. He knows how to get under the skin of opponents," he explained.

"He enjoys it, he thrives on it. He clips Morelos and Morelos combusts."

Celtic's victory means that they now lead Rangers by 13 points at the top of the Scottish Premiership, inching the Bhoys towards what will be an eighth successive title.