Rangers flop Sadiq Umar completes loan move to Serie B outfit Perugia

After his underwhelming campaign in Scotland, the Nigeria youth international has returned back to Italy to complete the season with the Serie B club

Sadiq Umar has joined Serie B outfit Perugia on loan until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 21-year-old left Rangers in December after struggling to make an impact in Steven Gerrard's team.

During his six months stay at the Ibrox, Umar managed to make just one league appearance, a 77th-minute substitute against St. Mirren.

In a bid to get improved playing time, the Kaduna-born striker opted to join the Red and Whites for his fifth loan spell from the Stadio Olimpico.

He will team up with compatriot Kingsley Michael in Alessandro Nesta's squad as they continue their fight for promotion to the Serie A.