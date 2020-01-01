Rangers FC manager Gerrard 'excited' to welcome Zungu to the Europa League

The South Africa international has completed his quarantine period and is in line to make his debut for the Scottish giants

FC manager Steven Gerrard has included midfielder Bongani Zungu in the squad to face Polish side Lech Poznan in Thursday’s Group D match at Ibrox.

After signing for Rangers on a loan deal from French Ligue 2 side SC, Zungu went into quarantine for two weeks, soon after arriving in Glasgow.

But the 28-year-old finished his isolation period and began training with the rest of the Rangers squad on Wednesday, positioning himself for a debut appearance in Europe.

More teams

“I'm very excited to have him available. I think it has been a long two weeks for him in quarantine alone in a flat in Glasgow,” Gerrard told the club website.

“He’s desperate to be involved so I'm sure it has been a long two weeks for the player himself. He trained for the first time today [Wednesday], which was fantastic. We managed to get a running machine and a bike and some dumbbells to his apartment, so he has been ticking over and doing a certain level of training.

“But obviously today he'll feel that session because the tempo was high. We trained for just over an hour so I'm sure he'll feel that later, but he's happy and smiling and it's great to have him finally with us.”

Zungu is back in action at a time when he was included in the Bafana Bafana squad to take on Sao Tome e Principe in qualifiers next month.

But before flying to , Zungu will have a taste of European football with Rangers.

It is the first time for the former player - who has previously played in and - to play in a Uefa club competition.

Article continues below

legend Gerrard has emphasised the importance of the Lech Poznan encounter.

“Obviously at the moment my focus is mainly on Lech Poznan,” Gerrard said.

“If there is any space or we don’t defend properly and we are not aggressive out of possession, they are a team that can certainly hurt you.”