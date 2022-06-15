Rangers’ Aribo ‘grateful’ to have set record 70-game mark in the season

The 25-year-old Super Eagle labels last season as ‘unforgettable’ but cannot wait to get started in the new campaign

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has described the just-concluded season as “full of ups and downs” but was "grateful" for getting through it.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international was in great form for the Gers, who finished the season with the Scottish Cup title and also reached the final of the Europa League where they lost 5-4 on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt after a 1-1 draw in normal and extra-time.

However, Aribo’s exploits could not help the Gers to retain the Scottish Premiership title as they surrendered it to rivals Celtic, who managed 93 points from 38 while Rangers finished second on 89 points.

Aribo played 70 matches last season, becoming the only player in Europe’s top divisions to reach the mark in a single season, and he was also present in every Rangers game as they navigated their way to reach the Europa League final.

He also scored in the final, as Frankfurt fought back to take the game to penalties.

“Grateful to have played 70 games this season, I just wanna thank God for getting me through it,” Aribo wrote on his social media pages.

“A season full of ups and downs but unforgettable memories were created. Can’t wait to get going next season thank you to all the fans for your continued support.”

In the league, Aribo managed 34 appearances and scored eight goals. He was part of the Nigeria squad that took part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

The former Charlton Athletic star played the entire 90 minutes as the Super Eagles kicked off their campaign to reach the Ivory Coast finals with a 2-1 win against the Leone Stars at Abuja National Stadium.

However, coach Jose Peseiro did not pick the player for their second Group A fixture as they demolished Sao Tome 10-0 at Stade Adrar in Morocco.

Aribo began his club career at Staines Town and then spent four years with Charlton in the English Football League. In 2019 he signed for Rangers, where he won the Scottish Premiership in 2021.

For Rangers, he made his competitive debut on July 9, 2019, in a 4-0 win over St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the Europa League; and eight days later in the return leg, he scored his first goal to open a 6-0 win at Ibrox Stadium.