Rangers and Nigeria’s Aribo looks like a big octopus with those limbs – Stewart

Forward Greg Stewart has described Joe Aribo as Premier League material after his scintillating form for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The 25-year-old joined the Gers from Charlton Athletic at the end of the 2018–19 season when he signed a four-year contract and he has gone ahead to shine for the side.

So far in this season, Aribo has managed six top-flight goals from 21 appearances, and according to Stewart, who spent two seasons with the Super Eagle at Ibrox, he has incredible skills and so much versatility that can help him to play anywhere on the park.

“Does it surprise me that teams want to sign Joe [Aribo]? Absolutely not,” Stewart, who currently turns out for Indian side Jamshedpur said, as quoted by FootballScotland. “Nothing surprises me with Joe, to be honest.

“I’ve seen him close up and know what he can do. And for me, he can only get better and better.

“Joe has the ability to score goals, create chances and dominate a midfield. He can play in a variety of positions - I even remember him playing at left-back against Braga and scoring a goal.

“He has so much versatility that you could ask him to play anywhere on the park and he’d just get on with it.

“His ability with the ball is frightening. Those big dangly legs and long arms can be deceptive. He looks like a big octopus at times with those limbs everywhere.”

On whether he can play in the Premier League, Stewart said: “But his skills are incredible. You can’t get the ball off him, he’ll just dribble past you. If he’s in the box, no one can touch him. He’ll either go past you or you’ll foul him. His feet are just that good.

“Is he Premier League class? I think so. If a top-flight team from down south comes calling it’s difficult to turn them down. For Rangers, it will be hard too considering they only signed him for £300,000.

“But I can’t see them selling him for any less than £15million. Maybe £20m.”

Stewart continued: “He’s a Nigerian international, a league winner who has played regularly in Europe these last three years.

Article continues below

“You see what players go for down south and for me, it would be a no-brainer for Rangers if an English Premier League club comes offering silly money.

“I’d love to see him stay at Ibrox but I understand this is how football works. If you’re doing well, teams will take an interest.”