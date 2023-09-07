'I will be ready to die for this jersey' - Randal Kolo Muani makes PSG vow after sealing €90m move from Frankfurt

Randal Kolo Muani has vowed that he "will be ready to die for this jersey" after sealing a €90 million (£77m/$96m) move to Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international sealed a dramatic deadline move to the Ligue 1 champions after the Parisians agreed to pay €75m (£64m/$80m) plus €15m (£13m/$16m) in add-ons to Eintracht Frankfurt. PSG had left no stone unturned to bring Kolo Muani to Parc des Princes and now the striker wants to repay the trust shown in him by giving his best in the famed blue jersey, a shirt that he has adored since childhood.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know that the club wants to lift a lot of trophies and I think I'm ready to help my team-mates go as far as possible. I'm someone who gives everything on the pitch. So I'll be prepared to die for this shirt," he told PSG TV.

"It's a club that I've supported since I was a kid and I grew up here. It's my hometown, so I wanted to do whatever it took to come here It’s always nice to go back to your roots and try to go as far as you can with the club you love.

"I saw that the president did a lot to make the move possible for me and I am very proud to be here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani cannot wait to start working under Luis Enrique and feels that having the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele will further make life easier for him.

"I'm also happy to see what the coach is putting in place with this new team and this project, which is very appealing to me. Now it's time to get down to work!" he said.

"That (having several French national team players in the team) will certainly help me. It's always a pleasure to come to a club where friends play, and play with them."

WHAT NEXT? Kolo Muani is likely to make his PSG debut against Nice on September 15.