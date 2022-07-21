The midfielder looks set to leave the Serie A side ahead of his contract expiring at the end of next season

Aaron Ramsey's future at Juventus is in further doubt after he was left out of the team for the pre-season tour in the United States. The 31-year-old fell out of favour at the Serie A side last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Rangers.

Ramsey was not expected to be part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans again in the coming season and that appears to have been confirmed by the midfielder's absence from the squad for their summer trip.

Why was Ramsey left out of Juventus squad?

Juve are looking to sell the Wales international before his contract expires next year.

Article continues below

Ramsey moved to the Turin team on a free transfer in 2019, signing a lucrative deal that runs until 2023.

He has made 69 appearances in all competitions for the Italians, but recurring injury problems severely hindered his involvement last season before he was sent to Rangers.

Who else will miss Juve's US tour?

Adrien Rabiot is another midfielder who has been left at home while the rest of the squad travels to the United States.

The Frenchman is absent from the squad for personal reasons.

Marko Pjaca has also been omitted because he, like Ramsey, is up for sale, while Filippo Ranocchia is on the verge of joining Monza.

Mattia De Sciglio, Arthur, Kaio Jorge and Federico Chiesa are also out because of injury problems.