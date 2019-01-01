Ramsey backed to follow Bale's lead as Giggs welcomes impending move to 'top-class' Juventus

The Wales manager believes a switch to one of the biggest clubs in the world will provide obvious benefits to a man heading for the exits at Arsenal

Ryan Giggs is backing Aaron Ramsey to follow Gareth Bale’s lead and take his game to another level when he leaves Arsenal for “top-class” Juventus.

The Gunners midfielder is heading for the exits at Emirates Stadium as his contract continues to run down.

Goal has revealed that a deal is in place with Serie A champions Juve, with there still a chance that a move could be pushed through in the winter transfer window.

Whenever it happens, Giggs is delighted to see another member of his Wales squad spreading their wings and linking up with an elite side in world football.

Former Tottenham star Bale did likewise when leaving north London for Real Madrid in 2013 and Ramsey is expected to enjoy similar success in Italy to that experienced by a countryman in Spain.

Giggs told Sky Sports: “You've seen the effect it's had on Gareth Bale. He's [Ramsey] going to a top-class football club, one of the best in the world. That will improve you as a player.

“When you're an international coach, all you want is your players playing and he'll be playing at the highest level.”

While the professional focus for Giggs at present is the Wales national team, he retains strong ties to Manchester United.

Having spent his entire career at Old Trafford and helped the club to countless major honours, he is pleased to see the tide turning under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United endured a testing opening to the 2018-19 campaign with Jose Mourinho at the helm, but have been rejuvenated of late and pieced together a record-breaking run of successive victories.

Giggs added on events in Manchester: “Everyone is smiling at the moment.

“There's a massive buzz around the place.

Article continues below

“We're playing really good football - to get seven wins on the bounce takes a lot of doing no matter who you are.

“We've got to carry that momentum….there's a long way to go, there will be bumps in the road but everyone is happy and smiling.”

United have moved back to within three points of the Premier League’s top four and, with a Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain still to come, will be looking to secure FA Cup progress in their next outing when they take in an eagerly-anticipated fourth-round date with Arsenal.