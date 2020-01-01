'Ramos will surely end his career in Madrid ' - Perez

The defender lifted the La Liga trophy on Thursday and the president wants to see him retire with the club

Florentino Perez is sure Sergio Ramos will end his career at after leading them to their 34th title on Thursday.

Los Blancos' 2-1 victory over secured their first league title since 2016-17 as they brought great rivals 's grip on the trophy to a close.

Ramos was influential throughout the campaign, scoring five times in the previous 10 La Liga games, to collect a fifth title-winners' medal of his illustrious Real Madrid career.

More teams

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season and said he would like to finish his career with Madrid, though admitted it was dependent on what Perez wanted.

Ramos had been linked with a departure in 2019, with rumours circulating he could head to , although he has since recommitted his future to Real Madrid.

The club president is also keen for Ramos to end his playing days in the famous white shirt, saying that he fully expects him to stay on with the club going forward.

"Ramos will surely end his career at Madrid," Perez told Movistar.

"Although there is talk of that, it will not change, everyone is calm. He is more than a captain. He has led the team with enormous leadership."

Perez also hailed coach Zinedine Zidane for bringing the title back to the Spanish capital.

Zidane won La Liga and three successive Champions Leagues in his first stint as boss and only returned in March last year after answering an SOS from Perez.

Though Madrid have not always been as thrilling to watch as in recent seasons, Perez knows the importance of the Frenchman.

"He has won a title every 19 games," he said.

"It is a blessing from heaven and that he is with us for a long time.

"They criticise him for what they want. We will continue to win titles."

Article continues below

Madrid have been relentless since the restart following the coronavirus-enforced break, winning all 10 of their matches, and Perez has been impressed by the team's consistency.

"We have trained well and we have had the mentality to return with the desire to win this title," he added.

"The strength we had has been seen by everyone. It will go down in Madrid's history."