Ramos debut for PSG delayed again as World Cup winner forced to wait for full training return

Sergio Ramos has had his debut for Paris Saint-Germain pushed back again, with the World Cup-winning defender still waiting on the green light to join full training.

There had been suggestions the 35-year-old centre-half could come into contention for the home game with Angers at Parc des Princes on Friday.

However he has been ruled out of that contest, with PSG taking no risks with the former Real Madrid captain and the injury which has been keeping him stuck on the sidelines.

What has been said?

A statement on PSG’s official website reads: “Sergio Ramos will continue individualised training under the control of medical staff and performance for another 10 days with the aim of returning to collective training.”

What injury has Ramos suffered?

Ramos has been struggling with calf problems ever since he linked up with PSG as a free agent over the summer. He has sat out 12 games so far.

The hope is Ramos will soon be ready to make his bow, but fitness setbacks have become a familiar theme for the veteran defender. His final season at Santiago Bernabeu was plagued by injuries, with those issues eventually leading to him being left out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2020.

When could Ramos return?

With Ramos yet to join the rest of the PSG squad in full training, he will play no part against Angers.

With 10 days required before he can form part of that group, he will also sit out the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig along with the Ligue 1 trip to Marseille on October 24.

If he is able to start making a case for competitive game time under Pochettino in the week following, his debut could potentially be made against Lille on October 29.

