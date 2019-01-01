Ramos hails 'indispensable' Kroos as Pogba rumours rumble on

The Blancos captain has expressed his belief in the Germany international's ability amid the club's ongoing links with a Manchester United superstar

defender Sergio Ramos has insisted that Toni Kroos is an "indispensable" part of the squad at Santiago Bernabeu, with rumours of a potential swoop for 's Paul Pogba still swirling.

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly still got his sights set on Pogba , despite failing to lure the Frenchman to over the summer.

The Blancos are expected to reignite their pursuit of the midfielder next year, with Kroos among those at risk of dropping down the pecking order at the Bernabeu if he does eventually complete a move.

However, the 29-year-old has been a fixture in Zidane's team at the start of the new season, scoring once in three appearances.

Ramos feels Kroos still has a key role to play for Madrid, with his continued presence crucial in bringing an overall 'balance' to the team.

"He is an indispensable member of our team who creates the right balance," the Madrid captain told Sport Buzzer .

"From the start, he's been awesome. He delivers solutions within our game and is an extraordinary passer who has assisted many of my headed goals."

Kroos arrived in the Spanish capital from in 2014 and has since racked up 243 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing countless assists.

The German playmaker has helped Madrid pick up 11 major trophies in total, including one title in and three crowns.

Zidane's side are expected to fight for major silverware once again this term, after a major summer overhaul which followed a disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

Madrid brought in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo and Eder Militao while the transfer window was open, but were unable to acquire Pogba despite making contact with United officials.

The Red Devils ace expressed a desire to take on a new challenge during the summer, but head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unwilling to sanction the departure of a prized asset.

Zidane will now prepare his squad for a home clash against on Saturday, with La Liga set to resume after the international break.

Madrid will then turn their attention to a huge showdown with four days later, as this season's Champions League group stage commences.