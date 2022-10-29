Raging Diego Costa loses it & headbutts Ben Mee to receive his first ever Premier League red card

Diego Costa properly announced his return to the Premier League with a headbutt in the dying minutes of Wolves' draw at Brentford.

Cut a frustrated figure for visitors

Headbutted Ben Mee

Shown red card after VAR check

WHAT HAPPENED? Welcome back, Diego. He was shown a red card in his sixth appearance since returning to England after losing his temper against Brentford who became the most recent team to keep him quiet in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Wolves looked for a winning goal at the Gtech Community Stadium, Mee had a handful of Costa's shirt and he wasn't happy with that treatment, headbutting Brentford's goalscorer in response. With the ball elsewhere on the pitch when the incident unfolded, the referee didn't spot it but was instructed to have a look by VAR. Unsurprisingly, he gave Costa his marching orders.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is the first red card the 34-year-old has been shown in the Premier League. It means he has more red cards (1) than goals (0) since signing for Wolves at the end of the transfer window.