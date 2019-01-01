Racists won't drive Man Utd target Koulibaly out of Italy, says Napoli boss Ancelotti

The Senegal defender, who was subjected to abuse from Inter fans, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the January window

Kalidou Koulibaly will not be run out of Italy by racist abuse, says his Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The French-born Senegalese international centre-back was subjected to taunts from home fans in the stands at Inter Milan on Boxing Day.

That - and a reported interest from Manchester United - has led to speculation the 27-year-old could leave the country.

Paul Pogba wore a wristband in solidarity with the defender when United beat Bournemouth recently and wrote on Instagram: “Well done guys beautiful way to finish the year.

“(Plus) honour handband for (Koulibaly) - 2019 say NO to racism.”

Koulibaly was sent off during the 1-0 defeat to Inter but former Chelsea boss Ancelotti says it is premature to suggest he wants to move to the Premier League to escape further incidents.

He said: "In England they write that Koulibaly can leave because of the problem of racism.

"I do not think so, Koulibaly is happy in Naples, he's upset like others, but it will not be a trigger for a goodbye.

"He never showed it, he wants to stay in Naples and in Italy, a country he likes very much."

After the incident at San Siro and his red card, Koulibaly said: "I am sorry about the loss and above all to have left my brothers [out on the pitch].

"However I am proud of my skin colour. To be a French, Senegalese and Neapolitan man.”

Former United defender David May recently urged the club to move for Koulibaly to shore up their defence - even if it meant spending £90m ($116m) to land him.

He told 888sport: “The amount of money United earn then to spend £100m on a defender….so what?

“Real Madrid will spend it. Barca will. Chelsea and City will. If it guarantees you a much better defence then go ahead and spend it.

“If Koulibaly becomes available – and there are rumours that he is interested with a fee of £90m – then I’m sure Ole would say he’d be a great signing for Man Utd.”