Rachid Ghezzal reveals how Riyad Mahrez encouraged him to join Leicester City

The Algeria international teamed up with the King Power Stadium outfit last summer following the departure of his countryman to the Citizens

Rachid Ghezzal has revealed how his compatriot Riyad Mahrez ‘encouraged’ him to join Leicester City.

The 26-year-old winger teamed up with the Foxes in August 2018 for a reported fee of £10 million from Monaco following the departure of Mahrez to Manchester City.

The forward has since made 18 appearances for the Premier League side scoring three goals in all competitions.

Reflecting on his move to the King Power Stadium, the former Lyon player disclosed that the advice of his country man influenced his decision.

"Of course I spoke with Mahrez. He only told me of the good of Leicester City,” Ghezzal told Le Buteur as per Leicestershire Live.

“He explained to me that this is the perfect club for me and that it will allow me to progress. As I said, it's an ambitious club and all of this has encouraged me to come."

Ghezzal also explained that the desire of the Foxes manager Claude Puel to sign him further made the move easy as the boss knows his quality, having both share the same club at Lyon.

"I chose to opt for Leicester because the coach wanted me," he continued.

“He was in Lyon when I was with the young people of the club. He knows my qualities and appreciates my style of play. That pushed me to choose this club.

"Also, I must admit that Leicester is an ambitious club, well structured, stable and has excellent players in its ranks. That's why I wanted to sign here."

Ghezzal will hope to play a part when Leicester travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on January 30.