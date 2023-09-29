'This girl knows the way to my heart' - Lionesses star Rachel Daly reveals delight at surprise gift given to her by Aston Villa team-mate Alisha Lehmann

Lionesses star Rachel Daly was delighted to receive a jumbo pack of Toblerone from Aston Villa teammate Alisha Lehmann.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses star shares an incredible bond with Swiss international Lehmann. After her World Cup blues, Daly's spirit was lifted when she got to know that Lehmann had committed her long-term future to the club after signing a deal until 2026.

The striker was over the moon after she was gifted a box of Swiss chocolate Toblerone by Lehmann. She shared a picture of her fellow forward with a box of the Swiss delicacy in her Instagram story with a caption: "OMG this girl knows the way to my heart, what an angel @alishalehmann7".

@racheldaly

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lehmann shared the update on her Instagram story as well and wrote: "Present from Switzerland. Special delivery".

WHAT NEXT? The pair will be back in action on Sunday against Manchester United in their WSL campaign opener at Villa Park.