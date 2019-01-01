Rabiot a 'fantastic' mix of Pogba, Vidal and Marchisio, claims Buffon

Adrien Rabiot has been praised by Gianluigi Buffon, who believes appointing Maurizio Sarri would not be a gamble for Juventus.

Gianluigi Buffon has lavished praise on the “incredible” Adrien Rabiot, claiming the midfielder is a combination of Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal and Claudio Marchisio.

Goalkeeper Buffon saw at close quarters what Rabiot is capable of during their time together at , though the latter was frozen out from mid-December onwards after failing to agree a new contract.

With his deal set to expire, the international confirmed earlier this month that he has held talks with over a move to .

And Buffon believes the champions would be getting a player who offers similar traits to some famous former Juve midfielders, including Rabiot's compatriot Pogba.

“He is a fantastic mix, he has the physical strength of Pogba, who is like a wardrobe, has the personality of Vidal and potentially the dynamism of Marchisio,” Buffon said in an in-depth interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“He is incredible, extremely strong. He needs to improve his timing when approaching the opponent's penalty area but he can become a player with 10 goals per season.

“He's also a good boy and a great team-mate.”

If Rabiot joins Juve, he could be working under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri, who is expected to be named as the club's new boss.

The former coach spent the 2018-19 season in the with but is set to return to work in Italy, taking over from the departed Massimiliano Allegri at the Bianconeri.

Buffon, who is a free agent after leaving PSG, is confident the impending appointment is not a gamble, with the club opting to go down a different route as they aim to reign in Europe.

“I have experienced how competent president Andrea Agnelli, directors Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved are,” he said.

“Those who follow the same path will always achieve the same results, so Juve are seeking the and wanted to try breaking away towards pastures new.

“It’s because the squad is frankly difficult to improve any more. Sarri is not a revolution, nor a gamble. He simply represents an untested path, a whole other story.”