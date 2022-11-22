World Cup
Quiz! Can you name the Argentina starting XI for Messi's first World Cup game?
James Westwood
11:28 EAT 22/11/2022
Our second quiz of the World Cup is a humdinger that will test the knowledge of even the most diehard fans of the global game. GOAL would like you to name the Argentina starting XI when Lionel Messi played his first World Cup game back in 2006.
Messi was among the scorers as Argentina opened their campaign in Germany with a thumping 6-0 win over Serbia, and we are giving you just five minutes to list the 10 team-mates he lined up alongside on a memorable day.
