Gareth Southgate's troops have the royal seal of approval as they go in search of a first major international honour in 55 years

Gareth Southgate's England squad have received a good luck message from the Queen ahead of their Euro 2020 final clash with Italy on Sunday.

The Three Lions have reached a European Championship final for the first time, while 55 years have passed since a showpiece event of any kind was graced at a major tournament.

Queen Elizabeth II was in attendance that day, as England famously saw off West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final, and a royal seal of approval has been given to the class of 2021.

What has been said?

With Southgate's side preparing for another outing at Wembley Stadium, a message from Windsor Castle reads: "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

A very, very special message for Gareth Southgate and the #ThreeLions.



Thank you for your support, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/YlWfEFb08I — England (@England) July 10, 2021

Southgate reacts

In his pre-match press conference, Southgate said: "It's fantastic to have a letter from the Queen and Prime Minister to the whole team, and the recognition that all the players and staff have gone about this the right way.

"We had a fabulous reception leaving St George's training ground with all the villages lining up the route. You got more of a sense of what's going on outside of our bubble.

"Tomorrow, we are in a final and we are here to win. It is important how we are representing people and that legacy is there but now we want to bring the trophy home for everyone."

Royal support

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, has attended two games at Euro 2020.

He was joined by his wife Kate and son George for a last-16 showdown with Germany, before witnessing a semi-final victory over Denmark by himself.

The Duke of Cambridge will be at Sunday's final, but there has been no word on whether other family members will join him in the royal box.

Is football coming home?

The English public have united behind Southgate's troops, with the hope being that football will finally 'come home' after more than half a century of pain and disappointment.

There will be 60,000 fans in attendance when facing Italy, with a spine-tingling atmosphere set to be generated with major silverware on the line.

Many of those that will be unable to make Sunday's fixture have already thrown their full support behind the Three Lions, with a star-studded squad given a fitting send-off as they departed St George's Park for London.

Wow… what a send-off! 😍



Amazing scenes as the #ThreeLions depart St. George’s Park for the final time. pic.twitter.com/FU9Z3417nC — England (@England) July 10, 2021

There has been talk of a bank holiday being announced if England emerge victorious against the Azzurri, while many workplaces and schools are granting permission for employees and students to have a lie-in on Monday morning.

