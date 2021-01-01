Quarantined Namungo FC stars set for late return from Angola

Three players and an official had to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of a continental encounter

Namungo FC players who had remained in Angola due to the coronavirus are set to jet back on Saturday or Monday after their second tests confirmed they are no longer infected.

The players were quarantined after testing positive on February 13 when they had travelled to Angola for a Caf Confederation Cup tie against Primeiro de Agosto. Khamis Faki, Fred Tangalu, Lucas Kikoti, and the club's Chief Executive Officer Omary Kaaya had to remain in Angola quarantined as the rest of the squad travelled back to Tanzania.

Hassan Zidadu, Namungo's chairman, confirmed the players and the official were set to be released after they returned negative tests.

"The government of Angola had made it clear the players would only be let go if they are no longer Covid-19 positive," Zidady told Mwanaspoti. "And on Wednesday, the tests confirmed they are now healed although their passports are still with the immigration department."

Although Zidadu is happy with the impending release of players, he was angered by Angola's u-turn on the payment of air tickets.

"Initially, the Angolan government had said they will pay for their tickets back to Tanzania but we are surprised that they have changed their minds as they are not going to pay for the tickets," the chair added.

"And as you know, in Angola, only two aeroplanes are available on Saturday and on Monday. As the officials of the team, we are working hard to ensure we get them back either on Saturday or Monday."

After the travel hitches, Caf had to reschedule the game and Namungo played as the away team two days ago in Dar es Salaam. They hammered the Angolan side 6-2 in the first leg at Azam Complex in Chamazi on February 21. Although the Angola side emerged 3-1 winners in the second leg it did not stop Namungo from progressing and they will now face Morocco's Raja Casablanca, Pyramids FC of Egypt, and Zambia's Nkana in Group D.

Caf Confederation Cup Groups:

Group A: Enyimba FC (Nigeria), ES Setif (Algeria), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Ahly Benghazi (Libya)

Group B: RS Berkane (Morocco), JS Kabylie (Algeria), Coton Sport FC (Cameroon), Napsa Stars (Zambia)

Group C: ESS (Tunisia)/Young Buffaloes (Eswatini), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Salitas FC (Burkina Faso), ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

Group D: Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Pyramids FC (Egypt), Nkana FC (Zambia), Namungo (Tanzania)/Agosto (Angola)