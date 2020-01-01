Quang Hai seeks three points against Jordan

Mercurial playmaker Nguyen Quang Hai is rallying his team mates to go for the maximum in Monday's encounter against Jordan.

Gone from underdogs to one of the favourites in the space of two years saw being disappointed with a scoreless draw against United Arab Emirates in the opening match of Group D.

Such has been Vietnam's transformation under Park Hang-seo that the country, team and players are becoming more demanding of themselves in every match.

That is exactly why captain Quang Hai is calling for his team mates to take plenty of heart from their first outing and show that they can do better in their next match.

“It was a very difficult match indeed with being strong opponents. But we are happy with this result as it is our first match here, so I think one point is acceptable.

“I think it was a balanced game, both teams had equal opportunities to score but neither side was able to take their chances in front of goal. So a draw was a fair result.

“We are used to playing such intense and physical type of matches, this is the nature of Asian football and you have to adapt to it.

“We need to win the next match, so hopefully the team will improve and get a positive result," said Quang Hai through an interview published on AFC's website.

Jordan beat DPR Korea 2-1 in their own opening match and they will be looking to keep their momentum going against the Vietnamese side.

The Jordanian players could also be looking to exact some form of revenge for their senior side who were knocked out of the 2019 by Vietnam in the Round of 16.

