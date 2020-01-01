FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar's preparations in full swing

After Khalifa International and Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar are set to make three more venues functional this year…

With 1000 days to go for the for 2022 World Cup, ’s preparations to host the tournament are in full swing.

The construction of Khalifa International Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium is already complete and the two venues are operational. In fact, Al Janoub, which was constructed from scratch, had hosted the final of Amir Cup in which legendary Spanish football Xavi Hernandez played the final match of his career for local side Al Sadd.

Three more stadiums, Education City, Al Rayyan and Al Bayt will be inaugurated this year, with the remaining three venues to be launched well in advance before the tournament.

More teams

Speaking about the progress has made, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, “With 1,000 days to go, Qatar stands where no other host did before. Qatar wants to amaze the world and is on track to achieve it.

“The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be a breakthrough from a social and cultural perspective. It will open the doors of this football-mad region, offering a new perspective to locals and foreigners, bringing people together and serving as a tool for common understanding.”

Qatar had hosted the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2019 and at that time, considerable development was witnessed in terms of local infrastructure. New metro lines were started which successfully transported 50,000 fans across three venues.

Airports are being expanded along with roads and training sites which will be completed soon.

On the country’s work in progress, secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi said: “Ten years of our lives, day in, day out, have been dedicated to this tournament.”

"Personally, I can only look forward with excitement, as well as some nerves, but more importantly, the conviction that this will be – without a doubt – the best tournament. We are determined to ensure that the first World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world will set a benchmark in the history of hosting major sporting events.”