Pulisic's USMNT night cut short by thigh injury

The Borussia Dortmund winger was forced out of the U.S. national team's friendly against Chile after 35 minutes with a right thigh injury

Christian Pulisic saw his night end early for the U.S. national team on Tuesday, with a right thigh injury forcing him out of the 's friendly against in Houston.

The winger scored four minutes into Tuesday's friendly, becoming the youngest American to reach 10 international goals, but he was forced to leave the match in the 36th minute with a right thigh injury.

He could be seen with an ice bag on the thigh for the remainder of the first half before walking to the locker room without it.

midfielder Sebastian Lletget replaced Pulisic in the U.S. midfield.

Pulisic led a strong start to Tuesday's friendly for the USMNT, racing onto an excellent pass from Gyasi Zardes before lofting a shot over Chilean goalkeeper Gabriel Arias to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Chile equalized just five minutes later on a goal from Oscar Opazo.

Pulisic's injury was the second to a key USMNT player during the March friendlies, with the Borussia Dortmund star joining ’s Weston McKennie on the injured list.

McKennie suffered a torn ankle ligament after a hard fall during the U.S. team's 1-0 victory against last Thursday. McKennie's injury is expected to sideline him for several weeks and could keep him out for the majority of the remainder of the Bundeslig season for Schalke.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter stated on Monday that he believes McKennie should recover in time to feature in this summer's Gold Cup.

WATCH HIM WORK! 🤯 @cpulisic_10 puts away the opener in Houston! pic.twitter.com/SDGPLa6MGt — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 27, 2019

Pulisic's injury didn't appear that serious but does put his availability in question for Borussia Dortmund's upcoming match against on Saturday.

Pulisic reached the 10-goal mark for the USMNT at the age of 20 years and 189 days, breaking the record for youngest to 10 USMNT goals previously held by Jozy Altidore, who reached the mark at the age of 20 years and 337 days.