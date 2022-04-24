Pulisic scores 90th minute winner for Chelsea vs West Ham after USMNT star is subbed on in second half

Christian Pulisic made a vital intervention for Chelsea on Sunday by scoring a last-minute winning goal against West Ham.

The United States international came off the bench to replace Timo Werner in the 76th minute of the Premier League clash.

The substitution proved crucial for the Blues in the end, as he went on to fire in the goal that secured three points for his side.

What happened in Chelsea vs West Ham?

The London sides seemed to be heading for a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge until the late stages of the game.

Chelsea were given a boost in the 86th minute when Craig Dawson was shown a red card for a foul on Lukaku, resulting in a penalty kick for the home team.

But Jorginho failed to convert the spot kick, sending it straight into the arms of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Just as a draw seemed inevitable, Pulisic stepped up to make the difference when a pass from Marcos Alonso found him in space and he was able to fire into the net.

What does the win mean for Chelsea?

The result keeps Chelsea in third place in the Premier League with six games to play.

They are five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal, with Tottenham a further two behind.

Meanwhile, title contenders Liverpool are 11 points ahead of Thomas Tuchel's team before their clash with Everton on Sunday.

Chelsea's next game is against Manchester United on Thursday.

