Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Ricardo Pepi headline the 27-man U.S. men's national team roster for the final round of World Cup qualifiers.

The U.S. will take on Mexico on March 24 at the Azteca to begin the final three-game stretch, with Gregg Berhalter's side currently sitting second in CONCACAF.

After that, they'll host Panama on March 27 before visiting Costa Rica March 30 to finish off CONCACAF's qualifiers.

The squad in full

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City),

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (Rangers), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Luca de la Torre (Heracles), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys/SUI; 8/1), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille)

The bigger picture

The U.S. will be without a key contributor in Weston McKennie, with Berhalter likely turning to Gianluca Busio, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre or Cristian Roldan to replace the midfield star.

McKennie is set to miss the rest of his club season with Juventus with a foot injury, robbing the U.S. of a key piece.

As things stand, the U.S. sit second, four points behind leaders Canada and level on points with third-place Mexico with 21 each.

Fourth place, and a spot in a qualifying playoff, currently belongs to Panama, who are four points behind the U.S., with fifth-place Costa Rica currently on the outside looking in with 16 points.

