Christian Pulisic has hinted that he will be sticking around at Chelsea, with the American claiming to be “happy” with Premier League giants.

American battling for minutes with Blues

Has seen questions asked of his future

Insists that he feels settled in west London

WHAT HAPPENED? Questions have been asked of whether the USMNT star will be sticking around at Stamford Bridge as he faces fierce competition for places in a star-studded squad. Pulisic was, however, on target in his last Premier League outing for the Blues – having been restored to their starting XI – and is eager to point out that he is feeling settled in west London regardless of what others might think.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pulisic has told GQ when asked about a video he posted on social media in April 2020 in which he was seen wearing the jersey of his former employers at Borussia Dortmund: “I made a TikTok with my dog not thinking much of it, just wearing my, you know, my former team's training shirt that I still had. Yeah, it's funny. It doesn't mean anything really. I'm still extremely happy with the team I'm on now. So I'm happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United States international joined Chelsea from Dortmund in 2019 and has taken in 125 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals while helping them to Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup crowns.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Chelsea will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Aston Villa, with Graham Potter’s side currently sat fourth in the English top-flight table.