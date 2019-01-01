Pukki, Sterling & Aguero among nominees for Premier League Player of the Month

The Norwich City striker has been in sensational form at the start of the season and is joined by Roberto Firmino and Ashley Barnes on the list

striker Teemu Pukki has been nominated for the Player of the Month award for August, with also having a trio of players on the list.

Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are the champions' nominated three, with Pep Guardiola's side having won three of their opening four fixtures in 's top flight.

England winger Sterling scored an impressive hat-trick in his side's opener against West Ham, while he got his fourth and fifth of the campaign in the 2-2 draw with and the 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Pukki, meanwhile, has been in sensational form for Premier League new-boys Norwich, netting five goals and claiming one assist in the Canaries' opening four games of the season.

Aguero is the league's top scorer so far, though, having scored six goals to kick-off 2019-20, including two in City's most recent outing - a 4-0 thumping of & Hove Albion.

After an injury-hit 2018-19 season, De Bruyne has been back with a bang and already has five assists to his name - as well as one goal - in the league.

striker Roberto Firmino is also on the list of six nominees, along with forward Ashley Barnes, who scored four goals in his side's opening three games of the season.

The nominees for Manager of the Month have also been confirmed, with Guardiola on the list as City sit second in the table.

Jurgen Klopp, who has led Liverpool to four wins from their opening four games to top the table, is also nominated, while boss Brendan Rodgers is included too.

And there's also the chance to vote for Roy Hodgson, who guided to fourth in the table after four matches - the stand-out result being the shock 2-1 win over at Old Trafford.

Guardiola and Klopp picked up five Manager of the Month awards between them last season, with the City boss claiming three of them before being crowned Manager of the Season after guiding his side to the title.

No single player received more than one Player of the Month prize in 2018-19, meanwhile, with Aguero, Sterling, Lucas Moura, Eden Hazard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Virgil van Dijk, Marcus Rashford, Sadio Mane and Jamie Vardy all claiming one each over the season.