PSV's Noni Madueke emerges as Chelsea's latest transfer target of busy January window

Chelsea are lining up a January move for PSV Eindhoven starlet Noni Madueke, as the Blues look to bolster their offensive options in a busy window.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Blues reportedly agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid on Monday over the loan signing of Joao Felix, but The Times reports that the offensive reinforcements won't stop there. Chelsea are thought to be considering signing Madueke this winter as Graham Potter's side sit way off the pace in the league, currently placed 10th with just 20 goals scored in 17 matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madueke was born in England and spent four years in Tottenham's academy before a move to the Netherlands in 2018 which kick-started his career. The 20-year-old has 19 goals and 14 assists in 78 appearances for PSV's senior side since joining from their youth team in March 2020, although was sidelined between July and October 2022 due to an ankle injury which has seen him make just seven appearances in all competitions in 2022-23.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Should a deal for Madueke get over the line, the Englishman would join Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana in becoming the Blues' latest January signings, as the club continues its active approach from the summer window. One difference this time around will be the reduced role of chairman Todd Boehly, who stepped down as interim sporting director and delegated Chelsea's transfer strategy to new recruits Christopher Vivell and Paul Winstanley.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADUEKE? It remains to be seen whether Chelsea's interest materialises in an offer for the 20-year-old forward, and whether both club and player agree to the terms of any such deal.