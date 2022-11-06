PSV chief rules out January transfer for Cody Gakpo and explains why didn't join Man Utd or Leeds in the summer

PSV have ruled out selling Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window and explained why he didn't move to Man Utd or Leeds last summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has spoken about Gakpo amid continued speculation over the 23-year-old's future. Brands insisted the youngster will not be sold in January but admitted he could move in the summer if an acceptable offer arrives.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, this is not Cody Gakpo’s last match against Ajax," he told ESPN.nl. "Next year he will also play the match in Eindhoven against Ajax. If it will be his last away match with PSV against Ajax? Yes, that is a possibility."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brands also revealed Man Utd and Leeds has wanted Gakpo in the summer and explained why a transfer did not materialize.

"Leeds United offered €30 million with €11m as a bonus. Six of them were to be payed if Leeds reached the Champions League. People said and wrote a lot about this, but no one within the organisation of PSV wanted to accept this," he added. "If United offered the money that we wanted to have for Cody, then we would’ve sold him. You can not stop him then. With bonuses we wanted to go up until €50m."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo has admitted he expected a move to Man Utd to happen last summer but he ended up staying at PSV where he has impressed. The 23-year-old has nine goals and 11 assists in 12 league outings and has been named Eredivisie Player of the Month for September and October.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The youngster has three more games with PSV before the World Cup and is then expected to join the Netherlands squad for the tournament in Qatar.