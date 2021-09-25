PSL Wrap: McCarthy's AmaZulu finally win as SuperSport United maintain unbeaten run

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is finally a relieved man after his side recorded their first win of the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season following a 1-0 victory over Baroka FC at home.

Bongi Ntuli’s 13th-minute penalty saw Usuthu edging their Limpopo visitors at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

It was the striker’s second league goal of the season and his third in two successive games after grabbing a brace against Nyasa Big Bullets in a Caf Champions League match last weekend.

On Saturday, Ntuli converted from the penalty spot to ease AmaZulu’s domestic woes.

The KwaZulu-Natal side was playing this league match on the backdrop of a defeat and three draws.

They now look to build up from this win when they host Kaizer Chiefs next Saturday.

At Lucas Moripe Stadium, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe's last-minute kick earned SuperSport United a 2-1 win over Maritzburg United to stay second on the table.

Thamsanqa Gabuza thrust Matsatsantsa ahead 10 minutes into the match but Lifa Hlongwane struck back for the Team of Choice.

As the match appeared headed for a draw, Botswana international Ditlhokwe scored late to grab maximum points for Matsatsantsa.

The result saw SuperSport stay two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, having managed three wins and two draws so far this season.

After winning their last two games, Maritzburg's run was stopped and they are ninth on the standings.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch continued with their unbeaten league run after edging Chippa United 2-1 at Danie Craven Stadium.

Sammy Seabi scored on both ends but one of his goals was a gift to Stellenbosch on 38 minutes to add to Stanley Dimgba’s ninth-minute opener for the Western Cape outfit.

Stellenbosch have now managed three wins and two draws in a decent run so far.

They managed to claim maximum points against a Chippa United side which was recording a third straight defeat in what could be a worrisome run for Gavin Hunt’s Chilli Boys.

Elsewhere, Golden Arrows drew their third straight match of the season following a 1-1 share of the spoils against Sekhukhune United.

Having recorded draws against TS Galaxy and AmaZulu, it was yet another two points dropped for Arrows in their trip to Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.

Michael Gumede thought he had grabbed three points for Abafana Bes'thende but Yusuf Maart’s converted from the penalty spot eight minutes from time to save the day for Sekhukhune.

While it was Arrows’ third straight draw, Sekhukhune were also going for match number three without winning, having shared the spoils in two of their last two games and lost one.