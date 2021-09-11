PSL Wrap: Maritzburg United record first season victory, TS Galaxy winless run continues

Following the Fifa international break, the league campaign continued on Saturday with Matchday 3 fixtures

Maritzburg United ended their winless run by picking up their first set of three points in the Premier Soccer League this season following a 1-0 victory against Baroka FC away at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

After registering defeats in their first two games of the term, the Team of Choice rose and dusted themselves to edge the home side via Richard Zumah’s early strike.

It was a dramatic encounter that saw both sides ending the match with 10 men each following red cards to Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Baroka attacker Thamsanqa Masiya who had come on as a second half substitute in the last 21 minutes.

While Maritzburg were celebrating ending a difficult run of form, the hosts were enduring a second straight defeat as they were also edged 2-1 by Kaizer Chiefs in their previous match.

They are now keen to recover from the setback when they host Sekhukhune United next Saturday as Maritzburg will be having a free weekend before hosting Marumo Gallants on September 22.

Elsewhere at Emirates Airline Park, Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch canceled each other 1-1.

Argentine attacker Junior Mendieta opened the scoreline eight minutes into the match for Stellenbosch, before Chibuike Ohizu struck back for the hosts on 69 minutes.

Stellenbosch will return to Eastern Cape satisfied with the result as they remain unbeaten in this campaign with a win and two draws, both from their visits to Gauteng.

It was another unbeaten match for Sekhukhune who went into this game inspired from beating Maritzburg United 2-0 in their last match after having lost 1-0 to Chippa United in their season opener.

Sekhukhune will visit Baroka next weekend while Stellenbosch will be at home against Cape Town City in an Eastern Cape derby next Saturday.

Earlier on in the day, TS Galaxy came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Golden Arrows at Mbombela Stadium.

Sinethemba Mngomezulu struck late to level up for Galaxy after Michael Gumede and Velemseni Ndwandwe were on target for Arrows, while Mxolisi Macuphu grabbed the hosts’ other goal.

TS Galaxy remain winless, having so far recorded two draws and a defeat in three league games.

Article continues below

Next up for the Mpumalanga side is a trip to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in what could prove to be a tricky fixture for them given their difficult start to the season.

For Arrows, it was a second match running without winning, after they won their league opener against Maritzburg United.

They are now hoping to pick themselves up when they host AmaZulu on September 22.