PSL football on TV this weekend: How to watch & live stream Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns

There will be a full fixture schedule this weekend as the Premier Soccer League title race continues to gather momentum.

Eight matches are taking place, with all three traditional giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in action.

The table is slowly taking shape with defending champions Sundowns having taken the lead so far.

The Brazilians are two points clear at the top, ahead of second-placed SuperSport United who have eight points, the same as Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates who trail in third and fourth respectively.

Goal gives you a guide on how to follow PSL action live on television this weekend.

How to watch PSL matches this weekend

SuperSport TV has so far confirmed five matches they will broadcast live on its dedicated PSL football channel.

Live broadcast schedules for the other three games are yet to be updated on SuperSport’s TV guide at the time of writing.

Matches will also be live streamed on the Dstv app.

PSL Matchday 2 fixtures & TV schedule

Date Time (SA TIME) Match TV Channel Online streaming Sept 24 17.00hrs Swallows FC vs Cape Town City SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 DStv.com/DStv Now App Sept 25 15.00hrs Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 DStv.com/DStv Now App Sept 25 15.00hrs AmaZulu vs Baroka FC Sept 25 15.00hrs Sekhukhune United vs Golden Arrows Sept 25 17.00hrs SuperSport United vs Maritzburg United SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 DStv.com/DStv Now App Sept 25 17.00hrs Stellenbosch vs Chippa United Sept 26 15.00hrs Royal AM vs TS Galaxy SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 DStv.com/DStv Now App Sept 26 17.00hrs Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 DStv.com/DStv Now App

Key PSL matches to look forward to

Two games involving some of the league’s most-followed teams could attract massive interest this weekend.

Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns

This is the biggest fixture of Matchday 5.

It is happening at Orlando Stadium between these two traditional giants, who are yet to taste defeat in this campaign.

Both sides go into this match on the backdrop of having won their last two league games.

Masandawana enjoy the lead over Pirates courtesy of three wins and a draw while the Soweto giants have won two games and shared spoils in as many matches.

A win for Pirates would be an opportunity to go top of the table, given SuperSport and Stellenbosch drop points in their respective games.

Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs

There is some considerable amount of attention on Kaizer Chiefs to see how they will respond to defeats in their last two games.

Amakhosi will be at Peter Mokaba Stadium on the backdrop of losing 2-0 to Sundowns, as well as the shock 4-1 defeat to Royal AM last weekend.

Article continues below

The Soweto giants are under pressure, and failing to secure maximum points for a third straight game will further put coach Stuart Baxter’s job at risk.

Chiefs are currently placed 13th on the table with four points earned from the 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy and the 2-1 win over Baroka.

They will be facing Gallants, who anchor the standings, and are winless in three league matches.