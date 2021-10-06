PSL charge Royal AM for pitch money stunt

The Premier Soccer League has charged Royal AM for their money show on the Chatsworth Stadium pitch just after their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Royal AM have also been charged with pitch invasion as well as leaving the dressing rooms late before kick-off.

The Covid-19 compliance officer for that match is also in trouble for allowing officials without masks on the pitch.

Club owner Shauwn Mkhize, her son Andile Mpisane and their entourage were seen with a big brown envelope, parading what looked like huge sums of money after the final whistle.

With the spectacle having trended on social media for more than 24 hours, as most Twitter users assumed the money was winning bonuses for Royal AM players, PSL prosecutor Nande Becker said the league has “had quite a lot of responses from supporters.”

“The main charge is paying someone involved in a football match, a player or club official, money with regard to that match,” said Becker as per Phakaaathi.

“We have had quite a lot of kickback from supporters on this. We are also charging the Covid-19 officer for failing to ensure everyone was wearing face masks.

“And we are charging the club for allowing an invasion of the demarcated area after the match. Only the people on the team sheets and on the bench are allowed on the pitch. There is also a charge of leaving the change room late [before kick-off].”

But Royal AM maintain their innocence, saying the money displayed on the pitch was not meant for the players’ winning bonuses.

Some players were captured on video appearing uncomfortable with the cash stunt.

Club chief executive officer Sinky Mnisi argues that no player received the money on the pitch.

“Sometimes people misinterpret things to suit their narrative,” Mnisi said.

“What happened is that the players had put together some money that was to be donated to two struggling academies and the chairman said if they won the game he would then double whatever they put together.

Article continues below

“I think it was then in the heat of the moment, and in a moment of joy after that glorious win that he showed the money. He was telling them that here is what I promised to do.

“Do you know what he was being called for? Was it to speak on behalf of the players and accept the chairman’s donation or was it to join in the celebrations? Did anyone see any player taking the money?”

Royal AM officials have always provided a spectacle to PSL fans highlighted by the way they danced in celebration over beating Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 at FNB Stadium in September.