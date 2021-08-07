PSG’s Hakimi scores stunner on Ligue 1 debut

The Moroccan joined the Parisians from Inter Milan and capped his maiden French topflight appearance with a first-half wonder

Achraf Hakimi scored a superb goal on his first Ligue 1 game to inspire Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 victory over Troyes on Saturday.

Considered to be one of the game's top attacking full-backs, the Morocco international completed a switch to the Parisians as Mauricio Pochettino continued to add star quality to his squad.

Hakimi dazzled in the right-back position and he instantly made an impact which put the Parc des Princes giants back on level terms against ESTAC.

