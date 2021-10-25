PSG’s Hakimi receives first Ligue 1 red in Marseille draw

Achraf Hakimi received his first red card in the French Ligue 1 as Paris Saint-Germain held Marseille to a goalless draw on Sunday.

After stopping Cengiz Under who was through on goal with a reckless challenge, referee Benoit Bastien showed the two-time Caf Youth Player of the Year a straight red card.

The referee first went to the VAR monitor to watch the incident again before he made up his mind to show Hakimi the second red card of his career in the 57th minute.

The last time the 22-year-old was given marching orders in a match was in January 2017 when he was in action for Real Madrid Castilla and he received two yellow cards in the game against Real Sociedad B.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, PSG continued fighting to take a point away from the Orange Velodrome.

Just before the interval, PSG were forced to make a substitution as Idrissa Gueye replaced injured Marco Verratti.

The Senegal international has now played in seven Ligue 1 games this season, with three goals to his name, meanwhile, his compatriot Abdou Diallo was unused substitute for the Parisians.

Article continues below

As a result of the straight red card, Hakimi will miss PSG’s next two games in the league - against Lille on Friday and against Bordeaux on November 6.

The absence of the former Real Madrid right-back might be a worry for Mauricio Pochettino, because he is considered a key player with his contribution of three goals and two assists in the French top-flight this campaign.

PSG still remain atop of Ligue 1 standings, despite dropping two points with a tally of 28 points after 11 matches - seven points above second-placed Lens.