PSG’s Gueye: Fans mostly remember my game against Real Madrid

The Senegal international produced a solid performance in the middle of the park as the French outfit outclassed Zinedine Zidane's men in Paris

PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye admitted his performance in the game against made him more popular around the world.

The 30-year-old produced a commanding display in helping the leaders cruise to a 3-0 win over their visitors at Parc des Princes back in September last year.

Aside from his defensive work in midfield, Gueye assisted Angel Di Maria in doubling PSG’s lead in the 33rd minute.

He earned praise from teammate Presnel Kimpembe after the match and the Senegalese midfielder has defended his performance as reward for his hard work in training.

“I always try to work well, to respond well on the field. And when you work, it always ends up paying because this is what happened to me at in and today with PSG," Gueye told Canal + Sport.

"People tend to remember my match against Real Madrid but I remember all the games I played and the team won.

"It is true that the match allowed a lot of people to discover me on the international level because it was a meeting in the Champions League, in addition against Real Madrid and we were able to respond well. I can say that this is a successful match for the team."

Gueye joined Thomas Tuchel's side from last July, and he has established himself as a key player in the team.

With 31 appearances across all competitions under his belt, the former Aston Villa midfielder reviewed his debut campaign in the French capital.

"My results with PSG are positive. Everything is going very well for me, even if there was a difficult period," he added.

"But it's football, there are good times and bad times. I came here to bring something to the team and that's what I do on the field. We are on course, but unfortunately with this virus, we cannot go further.”