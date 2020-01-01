PSG’s Di Maria closing in on Salah, Higuain and Kluivert’s Champions League record

The Argentine star found the net against the Bundesliga side, and is within touching distance of the trio's feat in the competition’s history

star Angel Di Maria is closing in on Mohamed Salah, Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Kluivert’s goal record.

The international put up a man-of-the-match display in the side’s 3-0 triumph over in Tuesday’s semi-final clash settled at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Di Maria got a goal and two assists as Thomas Tuchel’s men reached the tournament’s final for the first time in the club’s history.

He crossed for Marquinhos to power in the opener after 11 minutes before profiting from some uplifting Neymar trickery to double his team’s advantage before half-time.

In the 56th minute, he set up Juan Bernat for the third as the Parisians booked a place in Sunday’s final and will square up against either or .

The 32-year-old has now stayed unbeaten in all 17 Champions League matches he has scored in – with 15 wins and two draws, a touching distance of ’s Salah run in 18 games.

17 - Ángel Di María is unbeaten in all 17 @ChampionsLeague matches he’s scored in (W15 D2 – 21 goals in total) – only Mohamed Salah (18), Gonzalo Higuaín (21) and Patrick Kluivert (25) have scored in more games without defeat in the competition’s history. Charm. #RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/TNy4UHnbuL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2020

For Gonzalo Higuain, he is undefeated in 21 games has netted in, while 1994–95 winner Kluivert holds the record of not losing in 25 Champions Leagues ties he has scored in.

After an impressive showing, he was replaced with three minutes left to play by Pablo Sarabia. After the game, he expressed his delight with PSG’s performance while revealing they will keep working hard to win the prize at stake.

"We ate them up from minute one," Di Maria said in quotes published on the BBC. "It's going to be tough to sleep between now and the final.

"We worked hard all game and we showed we deserve to be here. It doesn't matter who we face, either Bayern or Lyon, we'll give our all.

"We're very happy. It's a first for the club. We worked hard and played a great game. We want to make history for the club. We succeeded tonight and we're in the final – that's very important. We have to continue like tonight to make our dream come true."

Having won a domestic treble of Coupe de , Coupe de la Ligue and Ligue 1, plus the Trophee des Champions, this is shaping up to be the most famous season in the club's history.