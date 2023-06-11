PSG transfer target Bernardo Silva speaks out on his future after helping Man City clinch maiden Champions League title

Bernardo Silva chose to remain silent on his future plans and instead he was keen to celebrate Manchester City's maiden Champions League win.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese winger has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain for quite some time now and was once again probed on his future right after the Champions League final to which he responded that he is yet to make a decision and wanted to just celebrate the club's maiden Champions League win and treble triumph.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Telefoot after the match, the Portuguese said, "Honestly, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and months. But right now we need to celebrate because we’ve achieved something special."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva, last month, was advised by former PSG star Jerome Rothen against joining the Ligue 1 champions as he felt that the club's philosophy does not suit the player's style of play.

WHAT NEXT FOR BERNARDO SILVA? The 28-year-old signed a new contract in March and extended his stay at the club until 2025. It remains to be seen whether or not PSG will make an offer for him during the summer.